Century-old Fife house billed as the ultimate DIY project sells at auction for £104,000 above its guide price

A century-old home billed as the DIY project in Fife has sold at auction for £214,000 –more than £100,000 over its guide price.

The three-bedroom home at 46 Rumdewan in Kingskettle is in need of a complete renovation.

The detached property is over 100 years old and has some charming features including a feature fireplace in the living room, and bay windows in two of the upper floor bedrooms.

It boasts enormous accommodation space over two floors which includes a sizeable entrance hallway with high ceilings and a large staircase, a lounge with front facing window providing open views, and a second reception room which could be utilised as a further double bedroom or dining area.

There is also a cloakroom and WC, as well as the kitchen which is located within the extended part of the house and is requiring work as part of the property’s renovation.

On the upper floor are three bedrooms - two double bedrooms and one single - all with high ceiling height, as well as a main family

Auction House Scotland put it under the hammer this weerk, and it went for £104,000 over its asking price.

Mandi Cooper, managing director, said “It received a significant amount of interest leading up to our auction which translated into several registered bidders on the day and resulted in edge-of-your-seat competitive bidding for the property.

"Selling for almost double the guide price, the result demonstrates the power of an auction sale. A charming property with lots of potential in a wonderful village location, the lot offers a superb opportunity for the successful buyer to transform it into a truly fantastic home and we wish them the best of luck with their renovation.”

The Kingskettle home was just one of the properties that sold well above its guide price at auction, contributing to a 93% sold success rate and over £3.4m raised for sellers

1 . SSFF-10-01-23 Kingskettle house 5 scotupload.jpg Not so pretty in pink ... but room offers stunning countryside views. Photo: 100-year old house under the hammer Photo Sales

2 . 100-year old house under the hammer The fireplace would be a stand-out feature once this room is transformed. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . 100-year old house under the hammer The entrance hall is huge! Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . 100-year old house under the hammer The house is over 100 years old and offers substantial rooms, but in need of a complete renovation from top to bottom. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales