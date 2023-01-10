Century-old house in Fife up for auction could be the ultimate DIY project

A century-old home in Fife set to go under the hammer could be the ultimate DIY project.

The three-bedroom home in Kingskettle is in need of a complete renovation.

It goes under the hammer with a guide price of £110,000 latter this month, and would-be bidders can view the property this week.

The detached property at 46 Rumdewan is over 100 years old and has some charming features including a feature fireplace in the living room, and bay windows in two of the upper floor bedrooms.

It boasts enormous accommodation space over two floors which includes a sizeable entrance hallway with high ceilings and a large staircase, a lounge with front facing window providing open views, and a second reception room which could be utilised as a further double bedroom or dining area.

There is also a cloakroom and WC, as well as the kitchen which is located within the extended part of the house and is requiring work as part of the property’s renovation.

On the upper floor are three bedrooms - two double bedrooms and one single - all with high ceiling height, as well as a main family bathroom.

A potential buyer would also have the chance to transform the property’s large mature garden and make use of a garage, whilst there could also be scope to expand the property beyond the current extension, subject to consent from the local authority.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “With an abundance of space and historic charm, this property oozes fantastic potential for a discerning buyer to renovate it into truly wonderful home.”

The house goes under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2.00pm on Thursday, January 26 at the Radisson RED Hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

The auction will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, whilst telephone and proxy bidding is also available.. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.

To view the property, an open viewing is taking place on Thursday, January 12 between 4.30pm and 5.00pm.

