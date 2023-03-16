Century-old sketches of Gretna Green’s famous blacksmith shop found in Fife attic
Three century-old sketches of Gretna Green found in a Fife man’s attic have been donated to the town’s retail, hospitality and experience destination.
They were given by Michael Pearson whose grandfather Sydney who produced the hand-drawn artwork - he once stayed in the town in Dumfries and Galloway.
They depict Gretna’s famous blacksmiths shop, the Old Parish Church, and the Sark Toll Bar - the Old Toll Bar.
The sketches date from August 1917 and were donated to Gretna Green, together with a handwritten letter from Michael.
He wrote: “Knowing these will be in your safe keeping is greatly reassuring to me and I want to thank you for the interest you have shown in this work.”
Isabel Rhodes, chief executive at Gretna Green, said, “It is very important for us to preserve our heritage.
“As a business with over 260 years of history at its heart, artefacts like these, help enrich the story of Gretna Green. We are very grateful that Mr. Pearson donated these incredible sketches to us.”