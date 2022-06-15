Ceres Highland Games set for for return after two-year pandemic break

The historic event goes ahead at The Bow Butts in the village on Saturday, June 25 - with the backing of new partner, Scottish Building Society.

The games are an important event in the local calendar and are back in full swing with competitors across the country participating in traditional heavy-weight Highland Games, Highland dancing, Scottish backhold wrestling and track events.

This year, the event will also support three major Scottish Highland Games Association championships – the 1600m cycle, 56lb weight over the bar and a tug of war competition.

Ceres Highland Games returns this month

The family-favourite day out will include a local street market, food fair and show funfair attractions.

Hundreds of spectators are expected to return to Ceres to commemorate the 708th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

A funding package from Scottish Building Society will be used to facilitate the event running costs.

Sir John Nicholas Gilmour of Lundin and Montrave, 5th Baronet, and chieftain of Ceres Highland Games , said: “We expect to see a great turnout for this year’s Games, especially as it is an extra special year with the 708th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

“We are very proud of the legacy that Ceres Highland Games has created both in the local community and across the country and it will be great to see it return to full this year.”He added: “ I’d like to thank our fantastic volunteers who are working hard behind the scenes to deliver a brilliant event, as well as to Scottish Building Society and other partners whose generous donations go a long way to preserving the future of Highland Games.”

Paul Denton, chief executive at Scottish Building Society, said: “Highland Games have been an intrinsic part of Scotland’s identity for generations and helping to keep this tradition alive is something that Scottish Building Society is incredibly proud of.

“As the world’s oldest remaining building society with our roots dating back to 1848, heritage and keeping true to our purpose to is key to our success.