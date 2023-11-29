A former professional mountain bike racer will pay a visit to a Kirkcaldy bike shop to talk about her latest book.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lee Craigie will visit Kirkcaldy’s Community Bike Shop Lang Toun Cycles on Monday, December 11 to talk about her new book, Other Ways to Win. The book looks at the power of the outdoors and “reminds us that there is more than one way to win at cycling – and at life.”

Lee will share her story of discovering the freedom of cycling while at school, her journey to becoming a national mountain bike champion and her life after racing on cycling adventures around the world and encouraging other women through her work with the Adventure Syndicate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Glover, Lang Toun Cycles project manager said: “We're excited to welcome Lee Craigie to our wee shop. Lee is an inspiration and it’s fantastic she is coming to Kirkcaldy as part of her book tour. She’s a great example of what we can achieve on and off our bikes, regardless of who we are or where we come from.”

Lee Craigie will take part in the talk being held at Kirkcaldy's Community Bike Shop Lang Toun Cycles (Pic: Chris Watt)

A scheduled cycle around Kirkcaldy alongside Lee has already sold out, however tickets are still available for the talk.

The talk will be held on Monday, December 11 and starts at 6:30pm. Light snacks and refreshments including teas and coffees are provided.