Champion mountain bike racer to give Kirkcaldy shop talk
Lee Craigie will visit Kirkcaldy’s Community Bike Shop Lang Toun Cycles on Monday, December 11 to talk about her new book, Other Ways to Win. The book looks at the power of the outdoors and “reminds us that there is more than one way to win at cycling – and at life.”
Lee will share her story of discovering the freedom of cycling while at school, her journey to becoming a national mountain bike champion and her life after racing on cycling adventures around the world and encouraging other women through her work with the Adventure Syndicate.
David Glover, Lang Toun Cycles project manager said: “We're excited to welcome Lee Craigie to our wee shop. Lee is an inspiration and it’s fantastic she is coming to Kirkcaldy as part of her book tour. She’s a great example of what we can achieve on and off our bikes, regardless of who we are or where we come from.”
A scheduled cycle around Kirkcaldy alongside Lee has already sold out, however tickets are still available for the talk.
The talk will be held on Monday, December 11 and starts at 6:30pm. Light snacks and refreshments including teas and coffees are provided.
This event is free to attend but booking is required. Donations to support the work of Greener Kirkcaldy in the local community are welcome. To book a ticket visit www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events or call 01592 858 458.