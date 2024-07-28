Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talented young dancers are being invited to audition to be part of this year’s festive panto at the Adam Smith Theatre.

The search is on to find youngsters aged between nine and 16, and in school years P5 to S4 to perform on stage in the Junior Ensemble.

Open auditions will be held at the Bennochy Road theatre on Saturday, August 17. The young dancers will learn a routine at the audition and perform as a group to a panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any child of the right age, regardless of their experience, can attend to try out for the show.

Kim Shepherd will play the role of Sleeping Beauty at this year's Adam Smith Theatre. (Pic: OnFife)

Steve Boden, managing director of pantomime producer Imagine Theatre, said: “Ahead of each pantomime season we host open auditions to find talented youngsters to join our professional cast on stage to bring the panto magic alive.

"As much as the participants dancing ability, what we really look for is that ‘something’ that brings an extra bit of sparkle to the performance, so we’d encourage people of any ability to come along and give it a go!

“We remain one of the few UK-wide panto producers who hold these open auditions as we firmly believe in offering youngsters from every background and with all levels of experience the chance to be part of pantomime and the opportunity to work in a professional company, maybe for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of the stars we work with tell us that performing in the Junior Ensemble in their local pantomimes was what sparked their love of theatre and led them in their career choices.

"We have also worked with some wonderful young people in our pantomimes and have seen many go on to do wonderful things in theatre and it is our aim to continue to nurture this talent every year.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to bring that little bit extra to this year’s pantomime, you can find out more about the auditions, including further information on age and attendance requirements at onfife.com or imaginetheatre.co.uk.