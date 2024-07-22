RNLI lifeguard taster sessions will be held at Broughty Ferry and Burntisland in the coming days. (Pic: RNLI/Jaye Mackay)

Taster sessions for anyone who would like to gain hands on experience of being a beach lifeguard are taking place in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNLI Lifeguards are running two free taster days for those aged 16 or older, with the first being at Broughty Ferry beach on Wednesday, July 24 and the second – specifically for females – at Burntisland beach on Tuesday, July 30.

Both sessions will run from 10am to 12.30pm and will be led by RNLI senior lifeguards and trainer assessors Katie and Kelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be available to provide an insight into the role of a beach lifeguard in Scotland.

The taster days are open to those comfortable swimming in the sea. Wetsuits and rash vests will be provided and there are toilet/changing facilities at both beaches.

Those attending are requested to bring suitable swimwear for under the wetsuit, a dry change of clothes, a towel, a water bottle and a notebook is optional.

Amy Spencer, RNLI lifeguard supervisor, said: “These taster days are a great opportunity to try out our rescue equipment, learn how to rescue a conscious casualty and get to experience a typical day as an RNLI lifeguard. There are only 16 slots at each session so don’t miss out.”

If you would like to attend one of the taster sessions email [email protected] or [email protected]