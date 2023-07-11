News you can trust since 1871
Chance to view revised plans for Kirkcaldy's historic Volunteers Green following public consultation

The latest design plans for the new look Volunteers Green are set to go on display this week following the consultation earlier this year.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST

Fife Council is hosting a number of drop-in events this week to allow members of the public to view the designs which have been updated using feedback from the extensive consultation in May.

The local authority held both in-person and online sessions seeking views, comments and ideas from the public on what they would – or wouldn’t – like to see at the green.

Now this feedback has been incorporated into the revised proposals for the historic recreational space on Kirkcaldy’s waterfront and this week’s sessions are a chance for people to see how.

Fife Council is giving people the chance to look at revised plans for the historic Volunteers Green following a public consultation earlier this year. (Pic:FFP)Fife Council is giving people the chance to look at revised plans for the historic Volunteers Green following a public consultation earlier this year. (Pic:FFP)
The aim of the council’s plans is to preserve all that is precious and valued about Volunteers Green, while giving it a much needed makeover and opening its gates to more people.

It’s all part of the improvement works to the Lang Toun’s waterfront. While work has gone on around it as part of the wider redevelopment, the green has stood still and untouched.

A budget of £830,000 aims to create a modern, multi-use public space that is imaginative and attractive – a place that engages people to do something more than just look at it.

It is hoped the investment will open the green up and make it a place people want to spend time in, while ensuring it remains a place of tranquillity.

The money for the project has come from several pots, including £300,000 through the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Fund and £185,000 from the Cycling Walking and Safer Streets funding.

To have a closer look at the revised designs following the public consultation, locals are invited to attend one of four sessions to see the plans this week. These will take place on: Tuesday, July 11 from 6pm-8pm at The Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade; Wednesday, July 12 from 12.30pm-2pm in Volunteers Green; Thursday, July 13 from 9am to 11am on Kirkcaldy Waterfront and on Friday, July 14 from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Artisan Market on Kirkcaldy High Street.

An online video representing the feedback from the consultation can also be found on the OurKirkcaldy Facebook page.

