Change of date for coronation of Burntisland Civic Week's summer king and queen
The crowning ceremony for Burntisland’s Summer King and Queen has been postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
In a change to previous years, king Leo Fraser and queen Kai Chatikobo were due to be crowned in a coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 13 separate to the town’s civic week parade day.
However, organisers of Burntisland Civic Week have announced that the crowning will no longer take place on this date and will instead take place on parade day as it has in the past.
In a post on Facebook, the committee said: “An update on this year’s crowning of the Summer King and Queen ceremony – unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances, this event is unable to take place as scheduled on Saturday, May 13. However, as in previous years, it will instead be going ahead as part of Parade Day. This will be on Saturday, June 17 in Burntisland Parish Church with a start time of 1.15pm, followed by our Around the World themed street parade at 1.45pm.”
The post added: “Don’t forget to stay to our ‘party on Links’ where all activities are free. The original Royal Party Funkidz Partyz disco and talent show will finish off the day at the Parish Hall from 6-8pm. Tickets are priced at £3 per head.”
Leo and Kai were chosen as king and queen after their names were drawn out of the hat by Burntisland Citizen of the Year Bill Kirkhope and Young Person award winner Joana Barron during a special school assembly last month. Their attendants are Thomas Robertson and Orla Noble, while Finley Longhurst is page boy and May Coull is flower girl.
To keep up to date with all that’s happening in the run up to this year’s civic week search for Burntisland Civic Week on Facebook.