Changes to wards in two Fife hospitals as stroke recovery services reconfigured

Work is underway to reconfigure wards at two Fife hospitals as part of efforts to transform the way stroke rehabilitation services are delivered so patients get personalised, community-based care supporting their recovery and independence.

Specialist sites will be created within wards at Cameron and Glenrothes Hospitals, with a small number of wards remodelled, revamped and repurposed to better meet the evolving needs of stroke patients of all ages.

The reconfiguration will result in a small reduction in overall bed capacity, but NHS Fife said it “will increase capacity for patients to be cared for in communities, enabling greater numbers of patients to be cared for closer to home, in environments that promote better recovery and long-term ”

Work involving three wards at Glenrothes and two at Cameron will be carried out over the next 12-18 months on a phased basis to minimise disruption.

Glenrothes Hospital (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

These changes will enable the creation of enhanced rehabilitation spaces and the introduction of new multidisciplinary teams, bringing together nursing, medical, therapy, and social care professionals to deliver more joined-up, person-centred care.

The initiative also supports the national Home First approach, which prioritises helping people recover in their own communities wherever possible.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership will communicate directly with patients, their family or carers about the changes with staff engagement ongoing throughout the plans.

Lynne Garvey, director of health and social care,said: “With a growing elderly population, and an ever-increasing demand for care, it is vital that we look at the way we plan services to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality services both now and, in the months and years to come.

“While patients who experience stroke will require inpatient care, access to rehabilitation is often what keeps patients in hospital longer than they need to be. Patients are usually keen to leave hospital as soon as they are fit to do so, which we know is beneficial both in supporting recovery and in helping patients retain their independence.

“By shifting more of our resources into Fife’s communities, we can care for greater numbers of people in the place they want to be - at home or in a homely setting, with their nearest and dearest.”