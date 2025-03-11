Chapel Level roadworks set to start - speed limits, and roads closures update

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 14:14 BST

Speed limits and road closures are planned as work is set to start resurfacing a busy road in Kirkcaldy. Bus routes will also be affected.

Fife Council is set to carry out the work at Chapel Level from Monday, March 24 to Friday, May 2. It will cover between the roundabouts at Broom Road and Hendry Road. To keep traffic flowing, the council plans to use lane closures; side road closures on Robert Adam Drive and Fair Isle Road; and there will be no right hand turn lanes. For the safety of road workers, speed limits will cut to 20mph during the works.

Access will be maintained for residents as well as access for emergency services at all times. Bus services will be affected by the works - further details at www.stagecoachbus.com.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee said: “We maintain over 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them. Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work. Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads each day, which is why this type of maintenance work is essential.

The roadworks get underway later this month (Pic: Fife Council)placeholder image
“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is appreciated.”

The work forms part of a £400,000 investment in improving the road network in Kirkcaldy.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife Council

