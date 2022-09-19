Charities share cash from Rock the Rovers gig

Rock the Rovers organiser Gavin Quinn with representatives from Linton Lane Centre, the Children and Young People's Unit at Dunfermline's Queen Margaret Hospital and staff from Styx. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Representatives from the Raith Rovers Community Foundation and the charities Paige’s Musical Butterflies, Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC), Linton Lane Centre and the children and young people’s unit at Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital were presented with a cheque from organiser Gavin Quinn on Saturday.

The 15th Rock the Rovers fundraiser took place at Styx in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Road on Sunday, August 28.

Entertainment for the day was provided by local musicians Rewind, The Buick 55s, Charles Wood and Albo, Dovv and Marrakesh, Aye Hobbos and State of Emergency.

A total of £2100 was raised from the event, through ticket sales, a raffle and an auction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin said: “Thanks to the four charities who allowed us to raise some money for them, hopefully it helps them a wee bit.”

Plans are already underway for the next Rock the Rovers which will take place in August 2023.