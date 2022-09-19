Charities share cash from Rock the Rovers gig
Five organisations have shared £2000 raised from the 2022 Rock the Rovers gig last month.
Representatives from the Raith Rovers Community Foundation and the charities Paige’s Musical Butterflies, Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC), Linton Lane Centre and the children and young people’s unit at Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital were presented with a cheque from organiser Gavin Quinn on Saturday.
The 15th Rock the Rovers fundraiser took place at Styx in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Road on Sunday, August 28.
Entertainment for the day was provided by local musicians Rewind, The Buick 55s, Charles Wood and Albo, Dovv and Marrakesh, Aye Hobbos and State of Emergency.
A total of £2100 was raised from the event, through ticket sales, a raffle and an auction.
Gavin said: “Thanks to the four charities who allowed us to raise some money for them, hopefully it helps them a wee bit.”
Plans are already underway for the next Rock the Rovers which will take place in August 2023.
The Rock the Rovers gigs started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005, and over the years have raised thousands of pounds for the football club and other local charities and good causes.