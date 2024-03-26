Charities to host community information day for families and carers in Kirkcaldy

Nourish is hosting a community information day for families and carers in the Mercat on Thursday. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The event aims to provide as much information to families and carers in the community about the support services which are available to them, all in one place.

Alongside Nourish on the day, representatives will also be there from a number of other local charities and organisations, including but not limited to Muirhead Outreach Project, Fife Gingerbread, FASS, Greener Kirkcaldy, Fife Young Carers and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which runs from 10am to 2pm, will take place in the Mercat, where Nourish has its own charity shop and community hub.

A spokesperson for Nourish, which supports families with children with additional support needs, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for locals to benefit from getting connected and discovering information about what we all do, and the services we offer. It also provides a great networking opportunity.

"We held a similar event last year that was well attended and the feedback was very positive.”

There will be kids activities, volunteer opportunities, free teas and coffees, food samples and information resources.