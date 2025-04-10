Charity 5k in memory of Fife soldier David Seath who died running the London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity event set up in memory of a Scottish soldier who died while taking part in the London Marathon is set to stage its latest event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Captain David Seath Memorial Fund will mark the return of its 5k event at Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, on Sunday April 27. It was set up to support veterans and their families across Scotland through the charity Help for Heroes in David’s name.

Captain Seath, who came from Cowdenbeath, was just 31 years old when he suffered a cardiac arrest while running the 2016 London Marathon for Help for Heroes. He had served as a Commando in Afghanistan and the Middle East with the 19th Regiment Royal Artillery and the 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial race, which was first staged in 2017, takes place each year on the weekend closest to the date of his passing. Registration details are here.

David Seath died running the 2016 London Marathon (Pics: SWNS/Submitted)

It will welcome runners, walkers of all ages and abilities, alongside dog-joggers, and pram pushers as they aim to add to the £350,000 the fund has raised for Help For Heroes. That backing has helped to deliver vital mental health support, health and wellbeing services, employability and skills training, sports and social events and vital family support grants across Scotland, as well as helping to overcome life-changing physical injuries.

Gary Seath, brother of David, and founder of the memorial fund, emphasised how important giving simply one hour can prove in supporting the cause:

“We warmly invite the local community of Dunfermline and beyond to consider giving an hour later this month to help us to raise funds in support of David’s legacy,” he said. “That one hour, and small donation of £6, makes a massive difference in ensuring the needs of veterans and their families are met across Scotland, through Help for Heroes. There’s a significant veteran population in the local area, with more than 13,000 veterans in the Fife area alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through your support, we can help veterans to find meaningful employment and gain training to advance career aspirations, provide grants to help cover life’s essentials, provide mental health support, meet their health and social care needs, and continue to run events and activities that provide much needed camaraderie.”

Over 15,000 men and women leave the British armed forces annually. Whilst a significant proportion of the 220,000 veterans living in Scotland are of retirement age, growing numbers of younger veterans’ families are presenting a wider range of complex support needs.

Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families from any branch of the UK military, regulars and reserves, irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

The charity remains at the side of veterans who are struggling, providing life-changing support for as long as it takes.