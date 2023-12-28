News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Charity appeals for unwanted Christmas gifts to be donated to Fife shops

A charity with shops in Cupar and Dunfermline has appealed to Fifers to kick start itsr 2024 by having a declutter and donating any unwanted Christmas gifts.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:50 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 12:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The British Heart Foundation will accept quality items including clothing, jewellery, books, and games.

Dr Helen Nuttall is a BHF retail ambassador, doctor of neuroscience and charity shop influencer, said: “This new year, I’ll be decluttering and donating any unwanted items to the BHF. Donating to charity and having a clear out can increase dopamine in your brain and help you escape the January blues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With prices continuing to rise, it’s important to keep our charity shop shelves stocked for those who might need them. So, if there are any Christmas gifts lying around that you won’t use, consider donating them to your local BHF!”

Items can be dropped off at the charity’s stores.

Related topics:FifeDunfermlineBritish Heart Foundation