Charity appeals for unwanted Christmas gifts to be donated to Fife shops
The British Heart Foundation will accept quality items including clothing, jewellery, books, and games.
Dr Helen Nuttall is a BHF retail ambassador, doctor of neuroscience and charity shop influencer, said: “This new year, I’ll be decluttering and donating any unwanted items to the BHF. Donating to charity and having a clear out can increase dopamine in your brain and help you escape the January blues.
“With prices continuing to rise, it’s important to keep our charity shop shelves stocked for those who might need them. So, if there are any Christmas gifts lying around that you won’t use, consider donating them to your local BHF!”
Items can be dropped off at the charity’s stores.