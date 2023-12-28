Charity appeals for unwanted Christmas gifts to be donated to Fife shops

A charity with shops in Cupar and Dunfermline has appealed to Fifers to kick start itsr 2024 by having a declutter and donating any unwanted Christmas gifts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British Heart Foundation will accept quality items including clothing, jewellery, books, and games.

Dr Helen Nuttall is a BHF retail ambassador, doctor of neuroscience and charity shop influencer, said: “This new year, I’ll be decluttering and donating any unwanted items to the BHF. Donating to charity and having a clear out can increase dopamine in your brain and help you escape the January blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With prices continuing to rise, it’s important to keep our charity shop shelves stocked for those who might need them. So, if there are any Christmas gifts lying around that you won’t use, consider donating them to your local BHF!”