Charity appeals for volunteers to support lonely older Fifers

LinkLiving’s Older Persons’ Service helps socially-isolated Fifers over the age of 65 to remain at home.

Help to Stay at Home provides short term support from LinkLiving project workers who help clients achieve a specific goal such as building their confidence to go outside and start going to shops again.The one-to-one befriending service supports and matches a volunteer to an older person. The support is longer term and tailored to that person’s needs be it going to a cafe, going on a walk, helping them to go shopping, or take part in local activities. There is also a telephone befriending option for those who simply want a chat.

The Older Persons’ Service social cafes give older people the opportunity to meet up for refreshments and take part in free organised activities. The social cafes are run by LinkLiving staff and supported by volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Quite simply, LinkLiving would be unable to provide these services without volunteers. The roles available are those of driver, befriender, and social cafe helper.

“With all these roles, the charity is looking for people to who can commit a couple of hours every week over a period of time. Continuity is so important, especially where befriending is concerned. The main qualities that are needed are empathy, compassion, reliability, and an ability to maintain confidentiality.

“Social cafe helpers help create a welcoming atmosphere, serve refreshments, chat to people as they arrive, and helping them to participate in the activities where needed.

“Due to the often sensitive nature of the work, all volunteers are required to undergo a PVG check through Disclosure Scotland.”

LinkLiving volunteers are supported by a member of staff on a regular basis, and offered training in skills such as first aid to help them in their role.

Younger volunteers also have an opportunity to take part in the Saltire Awards. It is an opportunity to gain valuable experience in working with older people for anyone looking for a career in that field.