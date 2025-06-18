Charity clears first hurdle in bid to demolish ex-gospel hall in Kirkcaldy

A Glenrothes based charity has got the go-ahead to demolish a former gospel hall in Kirkcaldy and build flats on the land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have approved Bennochy Gospel Trust’s application for permission in principal to demolish the building, and develop the Bennochy Road site.

The matter was referred to Fife Council’s west and central planning committee because it had met with nine objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hall sits almost hidden behind a large fence at the top of the road, next to a sub station, and close to Ben Alder Place. It was formerly used as a whinstone quarry and then a depot site which the trust bought and now wants to develop.

The former Gospel Hall on Bennochy Road is almost hidden by trees and a fence (Pic: Fife Free Press)

It currently has a single storey meeting hall, built in early 2000s, together with driveway and access from Bennochy Road.

The site is not designated for a residential development, and, at this stage, there is no formal planning application - the committee was asked to approve in principal the option of developing it with the trust arguing it “sits well in the centre of a residential area and would tie well with the neighbourhood.”

Of 11 representations made, nine were objections on grounds including loss of privacy, concerns of car parking provision and more traffic coming on to a busy road.