Charity cyclist to visit Kirkcaldy as part of Samaritans fundraiser

A Samaritans volunteer is set to visit the charity’s Kirkcaldy branch during a cycling fundraiser from Sussex to Shetland.

Steve Johnson, who is from Hastings, is taking part in the trip which is is a total of 1,600 miles and he is aiming to do it in 40 days over six stages to raise money for Samaritans.

During his journey, which started on April 15, he will be stopping at 29 Samaritan branches including Kirkcaldy’s in St Clair Street when he will give volunteers the opportunity to be sponsored for their own branch on a short cycle run with him.

Steve will be in the town on May 13 for leg 26 of the journey - which will see him cycle from Kirkcaldy to Dundee (60 miles).

He will be leaving the St Clair Street branch at 9am on a short run to the Carlton Coffee House in Markinch with some other riders who are being sponsored to raise for funds for the town branch.

Steve is scheduled to arrive at the Carlton Coffee House at 10am when non-riders and supporters will be present to greet him and will offer the chance to donate and to receive Samaritan literature.

Steve said: “The ride’s aim is to promote and raise funds for a great cause – the Samaritans.

“The route to Shetland passes through 29 towns and cities with Samaritans branches. Where possible, I’ll be completing a shift in these branches listening to callers.”

He added: “All donations go directly to the Samaritians.”

To find out more or to make a donation visit: www.cyclingsussexshetland.com