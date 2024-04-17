Charity fundraiser in memory of Kirkcaldy football scout who died aged 28
A K A Day in May is underway to raise further funds in memory of Robert Rowan, who tragically passed away at age 28 in 2018 from an undiagnosed heart condition.
Born in the Lang Toun, Robert went on to provide scouting services for Celtic and the Scottish Football Association, before becoming technical director at English Premier League side Brentford.
Now in its fourth year, the charity encourages people of any age and physical ability to move more in the month of May. Participants can sign up to move either 1k, 2k or 5k every day, with the overarching goal of encouraging people to move more consistently, benefiting both their physical and mental health.
Since Robert’s death, it has been fundraising to provide heart screenings in his name. They are currently unavailable on the NHS, but vital in early detection of undiagnosed heart issues.
Since its inaugural event in 2021, it has screened over 800 people aged between 14 and 35 years of age, often with the support of Brentford FC. It is also proud to be part of the Heart of West London partnership, a collaboration with Brentford and other key organisations, to use the power of sport and our collective voice to change the game for cardiac health.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “The motivation behind this challenge is an incredible individual, Robert Rowan, who was tragically taken from us in November 2018 at only 28 years of age. For further information, please visit https://akaday.co.uk/
