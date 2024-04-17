Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A K A Day in May is underway to raise further funds in memory of Robert Rowan, who tragically passed away at age 28 in 2018 from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Born in the Lang Toun, Robert went on to provide scouting services for Celtic and the Scottish Football Association, before becoming technical director at English Premier League side Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fourth year, the charity encourages people of any age and physical ability to move more in the month of May. Participants can sign up to move either 1k, 2k or 5k every day, with the overarching goal of encouraging people to move more consistently, benefiting both their physical and mental health.

Robert sadly passed away in 2018.

Since Robert’s death, it has been fundraising to provide heart screenings in his name. They are currently unavailable on the NHS, but vital in early detection of undiagnosed heart issues.

Since its inaugural event in 2021, it has screened over 800 people aged between 14 and 35 years of age, often with the support of Brentford FC. It is also proud to be part of the Heart of West London partnership, a collaboration with Brentford and other key organisations, to use the power of sport and our collective voice to change the game for cardiac health.