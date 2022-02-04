Charity honours Fife woman with prestigious award for her service

Jane McCafferty, 70, has volunteered for the last five and a half years in the charity’s Dalgety Bay children’s retail shop.She was recently been named as regional winner for its Marsh Trust volunteering award in Scotland.

Jane’s award nomination describes her as an “enthusiastic volunteer who tackles all tasks and fundraising events with determination” and who “at all times goes above and beyond expectations.”

Jane McCafferty with shop manager, Theresa Allan

As well as training other volunteers, she can often be found entertaining young children whilst their parents and grandparents look around the store, and regularly provides support

to other staff and volunteers dealing with health issues, as well as advising on any potential medical emergencies that may have to be dealt with in store.

Jane also even wrote a song which was used to promote the Christmas sale and arranged for her granddaughter to sing the vocals, which was played in the shop.

Jane said: “Working in Barnardo’s has been a lifeline for em..

“I retired from being a CNS oncology nurse. My husband died after being ill for 20 years, during which time I was a carer for him. I had lots of interests, but all of a sudden, I was left with an empty life.

“I relied on my two daughters and granddaughters and made them my life.

While in the Barnardo’s store, I got chatting to the manager who told me they were looking for volunteers. I went home and decided to apply and have never looked back.

“I feel valued and have made many great friends. I love interacting with the customers and children and helping where I can.”

Jane was nominated by her store manager, Theresa Allan, who said: “She is always willing to go above and beyond, whenever needed, and is a hugely valued team member.

“She has fantastic customer service skills and is a great asset to the team in terms of taking on fundraising activities, helping the store to raise even more money to support the vulnerable children Barnardo’s works with.”

