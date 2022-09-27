Charity hosts information day for Fife families

Lynne Scott, chief executive of Nourish, in the charity's hub. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Nourish Support Centre and the Mercat Shopping Centre are hosting an information day on Thursday, October 6.

The event, which runs from 11am to 2pm in the shopping centre where Nourish has a community hub and charity shop, will see a wide range of organisations come together to provide information to families from across the Kingdom.

The organisations attending will be able to provide visitors with more information on the services they provide to Fife families including advice, advocacy and support.

All are welcome to attend the event.

