A charity match staged at Raith Rovers’ ground in Kirkcaldy has raised over £1500.

The event was run by Snappy Shopper, a leading online grocery delivery platform and featured two 11-a-side teams composed of employees and retailers from across Scotland. Its first event raised the funds for the charity Grocery Aid.

The match itself raised £770 through generous donations from players and spectators which. Snappy Shopper then matched for the charity which has been providing emotional, practical, and financial support to grocery industry workers since 1857.

Players and spectators were treated to corporate sponsors C4’s zero-sugar energy drinks and Heineken’s 0.0 non-alcoholic beer and ciders post-match

Mike Callachan, chief executive of Snappy Shopper, said: “We were thrilled to bring together our local retailers and communities for this incredible charity football match. Supporting Grocery Aid is something we are deeply passionate about, as they provide crucial support to our industry. Hosting this match was not only a fun way to connect with our partners but also a powerful opportunity to give back.”