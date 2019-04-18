Charity match continues legacy of popular Kirkcaldy fireman Gary Dall

The legacy of popular Kirkcaldy firefighter Gary Dall, who encouraged thousands to add their names to a register as bone marrow donors before he died from blood cancer, is being kept alive with a charity football match.

And Gary’s 12-year-old son Aaron will play in the match in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust.

It is being held at the town’s Denfield Park on June 1.

You may also be interested in:

Tributes after death of popular musician Colin Sheach

Two men jailed after £100,000 of drugs seized in Kirkcaldy

Fife Tesco store closed after break-in

Aaron and his Kirkcaldy Football Club 2006s teammates will play a team from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, including many of Gary’s former colleagues.

The event, which is being organised by Gary’s wife Jennifer, will also have a bouncy castle and a fire engine for youngsters to explore.

Gary, who spent most of his 30 years with the fire service in Kirkcaldy, contracted myelodysplastic syndrome from chemotherapy he received for a transplant in 2010 as a trial treatment for Crohn’s disease.

The respected fire chief was waiting for a bone marrow transplant when he died last April aged 50.

Donors were found on two separate occasions but sadly Gary was too ill to undergo surgery.

But his legacy lives on in the thousands of additional potential donors he helped recruit for the Anthony Nolan Trust after his diagnosis.

He helped organise recruitment drives with Raith Rovers and Fife Flyers, encouraging players, friends, family and many others to sign the charity’s donor register.

And Jennifer says she wants to keep that momentum going.

“He is no longer here but there are so many other people who need that chance,” she said.

She said Gary, a Rovers supporter, would be delighted to see Aaron playing and continuing his work for Anthony Nolan.