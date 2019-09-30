Charity’s cash boost from Fife Women Rock awards

Fife Women’s Aid has received a welcome cash boost from the first Fife Women Rock awards.

The £800 donation was raised through a percentage of ticket sales and donations made at the awards, which celebrated unsung, everyday women working hard in local communities and business.

The charity supports women, children and young people who have experience of domestic abuse in Fife.

Cara Forrester, one of the award organisers, said: “I’m delighted to be able to hand over the donation to such a worthy charity, knowing the money will be used to help support people in the local community. Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and donated so generously on the night.”

Kate McCormack, manager of Fife Women’s Aid, said: “This money will be put to very good use and we would like to thank Cara and Annie for choosing us as the charity they wanted to support. We rely on donations from the local community to help us provide vital services and are very grateful for any money we receive.”