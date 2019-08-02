Charity set to mark fifth anniversary

A St Andrews fundraising charity is continuing to launch new initiatives in the town, as it prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

The Hamish Foundation was launched in 2014 by three friends who wanted to raise funds to deliver initiatives in the town.

The organisation, named after Hamish McHamish, the much-loved ginger cat, aims to deliver projects for the good of the town. The charity has raised money for a variety of projects in St Andrews and has donated funds to Home Start, TCCL, Santa’s Grotto, Family App Trails and St Andrews in Bloom.

The foundation supported the Kelpie Maquettes installation over the summer season of 2017 and, during 2018, campaigned to raise funds for the St Andrews Beach Wheelchairs on West Sands. This project supports the focus on delivering an ‘accessible St Andrews’, ensuring that everyone may enjoy their visit to the town.

The St Andrews Beach Wheelchairs project has been successful and the foundation has continued to support the purchase of chairs and the ongoing operations of this beach service this year also.

However, 2019 has seen no let-up for the founders – Debbie MacCallum, Linda-Anne Beaulier and Maggie Picken – with a recent agreement in principal received for funding from Fife Environment Trust for the creation of a new accessible beach viewing platform and pathway, and also a soft sand and beach walkers walkway funded by the Community Trust.

The viewing platform will complement the beach wheelchairs service on West Sands and offer accessible facilities and ease of access to the viewing platform for any beach visitors who choose to sit and enjoy the stunning St Andrews sea view.

Debbie MacCallum said: “We’ve had an incredible year so far and there are so many people to thank for their day-to-day support and fundraising activities. Jerry Beaulier, for instance, volunteers his time to provide an excellent service to those using the beach wheelchairs.”

Ms MacCallum added: “The Tailend Restaurant only a matter of weeks ago donated £740 from their Food Safari event in conjunction with The Adamson, Hotel du Vin and Luvians.”

Linda-Anne Beaulier, trustee of The Hamish Foundation, said: “Any fundraising activity needs to be kept fresh and interesting and St Andrews has certainly demonstrated its creative thinking over recent years to support the Hamish Projects.”