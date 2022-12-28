Charity thanks community for generosity to Christmas appeal as it looks towards 2023

Lynne Scott, of Nourish, is thanking all those who helped with the charity's Christmas appeal this year. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Nourish provides support to those families across Fife who have additional support needs.

Through the generosity and support of the public, the charity has gone from strength to strength in the last 12 months opening a new community hub and charity shop in The Mercat Shopping Centre and helping more and more families.

And this year’s annual festive appeal – ensuring children didn’t wake up without gifts this Christmas – showed the extent of the level of support the charity receives from individuals, local businesses and organisations.

Lynne Scott, from Nourish, said: “The support we have had from the community is absolutely brilliant. We were able to support 140 children who were at risk of waking up without any gifts at Christmas and we supported their families with food parcels and vouchers.

"The cost of living is impacting on everyone, but for the families that we support who all have children at home with a disability or additional support needs it’s even more challenging.

"Some appeals look to give families food for Christmas dinner, however we are providing families with enough food to see them over the holiday period until our food service reopens in early January.

"Parents receiving the parcels have been overwhelmed by what they are receiving, they can’t believe it.

"The Nourish Christmas 2022 Appeal has been by far the best yet.

"We have had a fantastic December and thanks to all your support, together as a community we have saved Christmas for many families with additional support needs, and children woke up to gifts from Santa.”

Lynne said local businesses and organisations had been extremely generous this year in their donations of items, money and time and she’d like to thank them all for their support.

Among them were Sherry’s Creations, Tesco Kirkcaldy, Greggs, Ian Johnston Funeral Directors, Club 3000 Bingo, Styx, Balwearie DAS unit, PureGym, Inverkeithing High School, Poundland, Kingdom FM, Cash for Kids and many more.

She added: “Thank you everyone, from the bottom of our hearts.”

However, now the festive season is over for another year, the team at Nourish are looking ahead to 2023.

And a group of hardy souls are preparing to undertake the charity’s first fundraiser of the year on Sunday when they brave the water of the Forth for a New Year Loony Dook.

The group of staff and volunteers will be going for a dook at Kirkcaldy’s Seafield Beach at 10am to help raise funds for the charity’s community hub and foodbank to “make them even better for 2023 and help even more families”.