Charity which supports bereaved children expands with launch of base in Fife

A charity which supports bereaved children and their families is expanding its vital service into Fife to reach more young people in need.

Richmond’s Hope has opened a new satellite service in Methil an area where there are no other dedicated children’s bereavement support services.

It has worked with families who have suffered loss since its creation in 2003, and has bases in Edinburgh and Glasgow with another set to open in Dunbar, supporting over 4,000 children aged between four and 18 who have experienced bereavement. The charity provides individual support to help them to process their grief and understand the impact of the death of a loved one.

Richmond’s Hope will be able to support 50 children and families each year from its base at the Wellesley Centre, providing much-needed interventions closer to the child’s home, while also saving significant travel costs needed to access its service in Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Richmond’s Hope has opened a new satellite service in Fife (Main Pic: Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay)

The expansion into Fife has been supported by law firm Slater and Gordon, which is financing one of the two part-time bereavement support workers based in the Fife hub. For more information visit www.richmondshope.org.uk.

Sam Harrison, regional bereavement coordinator at Richmond’s Hope, says: “We are excited about this partnership, which will both raise awareness of the work we do with families and the impact bereavement has on children across Scotland.”

Derek Couper, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon in Scotland, said: “There is huge pressure on support services for children who have suffered bereavement, and in some parts of Scotland there is no provision at all.

“Richmond’s Hope is a lifeline for so many families and has been a vital support for children in dealing with grief for over 20 years. It is fantastic news that families in Fife can now benefit from this service in their own community, without having to make a long and expensive journey to access the support they really need, and also that further expansion is planned.

“We are so pleased to lend our support to the amazing team at Richmond’s Hope as they grow their service, which will have a profound and genuinely life-changing positive impact on more children across our country.”