CHAS’ plans to make Fife care home its new base while Rachel House is revamped

A care home in Fife is set to be turned into a temporary base for CHAS.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland will take over Abbotsford Mina Lodge in Kinglassie while it begins an 18-month revamp of Rachel House in Kinross.

The charity has submitted its plans to Fife Council for alterations to the building as work continues at pace to finalise contracts. Work is set to begin at Rachel House in 2026 with the full project set for completion in 2027, subject to planning.

CHAS unveiled its multi-million-pound revamp of its Kinross home - Scotland’s first ever children’s hospice - earlier this year, and its temporary home is just ten miles away. The home in Kinglassie will be converted to offer a warm and welcoming space for all the families and children who would normally use Rachel House.

Rachel House Hospice Kinross welcomes families who need respite care. Pic: Contributed

Rami Okasha CHAS chief executive said, “Rebuilding Rachel House in Kinross is a major building project and being able to provide care from Abbotsford Mina Lodge while work is underway is really important. Children and families are at the heart of everything we do and their continuity of care is the most important part of getting this right.”

Over the next few months CHAS will revamp Abbotsford Mina Lodge to ensure the temporary home offers the same welcome and levels of care as children and families have come to expect at Rachel House. It is expected that CHAS will use the building from next summer.

Rami added, “Rebuilding Rachel House will cost £17 million and is a huge project. We want to transform end of life care for children and their families in Scotland. While Rachel House has served thousands of families well until now, to deliver the high-level care required long into the future we need to upgrade and rebuild.

Rami added, “No one should face the death of their child alone and to be successful we are asking the people of Scotland to help raise the millions of pounds. That will make a difference every day for families dealing with the unimaginable reality of knowing their child who will die young.”

CHAS is set to move into the Kinglassie care home next summer (Pic: Google Maps)

Rachel House in Kinross is one of two children’s hospices run by CHAS, the other being Robin House in Balloch. The extensive upgrade is needed to ensure Rachel House can continue to meet the needs of the children and families who rely on it.

Rachel House cost £10 million to build back in 1996 and was officially opened by HRH The Princess Royal in 1996. Since then, advances in medical care mean more children with complex and life shortening conditions live longer and need more support.