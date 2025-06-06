CHAS unveils £17m revamp for Rachel House, Scotland’s first children’s hospice

A multi-million pound revamp of Scotland’s first children’s hospice has been announced.

Rachel House in Kinross is set to be transformed under plans submitted to Perth & Kinross Council today.

The £17m project will led by Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS), and the work will see the original site transformed with an additional hydrotherapy pool, better equipped bedrooms and fully accessible adventure gardens.

The doors to Rachel House opened in 1996, and in that decade it supported just under 100 children with life limiting conditions every year. Now that figure has more than doubled to over 200, as advances in medical care mean more children with complex and life shortening conditions are living longer and in need of more support.

Rachel House as it looks (top left) and the proposed plans to transform the Kinross hospice (Pics: Submitted)

Rami Okasha, chief executive of CHAS, said: “This is a huge project for us and one we haven’t taken on lightly. We want to transform end-of-life care for children and their families in Scotland. While Rachel House has served hundreds of families well until now, to deliver the high-level care required long into the future we need to upgrade and rebuild.

“CHAS gives unwavering care to children who may die young, and their families, at every step on the hardest of journeys. Rebuilding Rachel House will cost £17 million and is part of getting that right. Applying for planning permission is the first important step for us.”

CHAS has asked its donors and supporters to help raise funds needed for the major refurbishment at www.chas.org.uk/donate

Added Rami: “No one should face the death of their child alone and to be successful we are once again asking or donors to get on board and help raise the millions of pounds that will make a difference every day for families dealing with the unimaginable reality of loving and caring for a child who will die young.”

The Alhamdan family said Rachel House was "a place close to our hearts" (Pic: Submitted)

The role the hospice plays in supporting children and their families is invaluable.

Ken Lowndes’ two daughters Jenny and Marion were two of the first children to be cared for at Rachel House when it opened.

Ken said: “The time we had together in Rachel House was precious for our whole family. It was a place my wife Ann and I felt supported and where we knew our girls would be loved and cared for.

“Children’s hospices can sound frightening but in reality they are a place of joy, light and humour, where memories are made and where parents can recharge their batteries and can just be parents – not parent, medic, and round the clock carer.”

Born healthy normal babies with a two-year age gap both Jenny and Marion were diagnosed with leukodystrophy when they were four years old.

Before Rachel House opened, the family made regular 900-mile round trips from their home in Achiltibuie, north of Ullapool, to Martin House in West Yorkshire.

Ken added, “We helped to fundraise for Rachel House but we never knew if Jenny and Marion would get to visit, if they’d live to see it. They did. They loved it, as did we all. Ensuring the next generation of families has the same standard of care that my family experienced is vital and the redesigned Rachel House will go on to make a huge difference to hundreds more Scottish families.”

Dr Qusai Alhamdan, whose children Mo and Elaine have both been supported by Rachel House since 2021, said it was “ a place close to our hearts.”

Mo and Elaine both suffer from Ataxia with oculomotor apraxia which causes problems with movement, co-ordination and balance.

Added Dr Alhamdan: “As their condition is degenerative, making memories together as a family is very important to us and we have spent many wonderful respite visits at Rachel House over the last four years.

“My wife Esraa and I find our visits to the hospice very relaxing because we don’t have to worry about our caring responsibilities as the lovely nurses and staff take over and do everything that is needed so we can just enjoy precious time together.

“Our family are all very excited about the refurbishment project as we know lots of careful thought is going into making sure the redesigned building will remain a special place and will deliver first-class specialist hospice care to families like ours right across Scotland.”

Redesigning Rachel House has put children and families at the heart of the process with their input central to changes being made.

Alastair Forbes, architect said: “Listening to those who come to the hospice for care and support has been a priority. It’s key the rebuilt hospice meets the needs of the children and families supported now and as we look to the future.

“We were privileged to have input from a family involvement group made up of parents and supported children who have real experience of accessing services at Rachel House. The new plans reflect what they told us important to them about Rachel House and how families interact with the building and each other – showing us areas that needed to change.”

Subject to approval, building work is set to begin in 2026 with the full project set for completion in 2027.