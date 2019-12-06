Children’s clothing bank started in St Andrews

A St Andrews church has set up a children’s clothing bank – and locals are being urged to make donations.

Holy Trinity Church elders Emma and Steve Watson are in the process of building up the stock for the new project, with the aim of opening up the service for referrals in January 2020.

The service will provide clothes for children between the ages of 0-16, but there is a need for more clothes for kids over eight years old.

“I spoke to my health visitor, who has been in the area for around 10 years, and she said there was a need for a clothes bank,” explained Emma. “It’s been good to start it and be able to help. There is a need in the community.”

“We aim to do it for at least a year, because these things take time to build.

“Hopefully we go past a year, but that is our first goal. But going by the feedback and the donations, we should be able to continue.”

Figures released earlier this year exposed the shocking levels of child poverty in the area.

Data released by the End Child Poverty Coalition in May highlighted that 27 per cent of children in St Andrews were living in poverty, the highest figure in north east Fife.

The figure was also above the Fife average of 25 per cent.

The issue of hidden poverty in north east Fife has also been highlighted within the last few years.

Emma said she was “sad” that she had to start the project, but that there was a need in the area for a children’s clothing bank.

“There is an idea that St Andrews is well off, but repeatedly we hear that there is no funding for this, for that, in St Andrews,” added Steve.

“We’ve had a really good response from the town. We’ve used the power of Facebook, but we need to get this out further. We’ve had lots of donations – more than we expected – but our plan now is to build up our donation stock.

“Some of these clothes could have ended up in the landfill. Now there is the opportunity for someone else to use these clothes.”

Emma added: “I think, because of the university and the golf, some people think that makes St Andrews wealthy, but there are a lot of families that do struggle – and not just families on benefits, but working families too. They need help.”

Donations can be made at the Holy Trinity Church on South Street, which is open 10am-noon, Monday to Friday.

For more information about the group, visit www.facebook.com/StAndrews-Kids-Clothing-Bank-101528811298771.