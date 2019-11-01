Children’s hospice visitors meet Grand National winning horse

Two boys unexpectedly met a Grand National winning horse as part of an experiential trip during their stay at Rachel House Children’s Hospice in Kinross.

Horseracing fan, Max Taylor, an 11 year-old from Alloa who avidly watches with his grandfather whenever it is on the television, was treated to a day out at Arlary Stables in Kinross, which is run by premier trainer Lucinda Russell and partner Peter Scudamore, MBE.

Riders put on a display for Max, joined by Martins Sokolovics (6) of Forfar, and accompanying staff from Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) who were all treated like VIPs for the excursion. Unbeknownst to the boys, 2017 National winner One For Arthur was one of the many horses they were able to meet.

Lucinda Russell said: “We were delighted to welcome Max, Martins and their carers to the yard.

“Being local to Rachel House we appreciate the wonderful support they give to their children and families.

“Everyone here at Lucinda Russell Racing is privileged to work with our racehorses and the empathy that the horses show towards all children is incredible.”

Ms Russell added: “We were touched by the joy that they brought to Max and are pleased to have been a very small part of the fabulous work that CHAS do.”