The Big Green Market takes place in Burntisland Parish Church Hall on the first Friday and Saturday of each month. Picture: Fife Photo Agency.

The monthly event is back at the Burntisland Parish Church halls on Friday, August 4 from noon to 4pm and Saturday, August 5 from 10am to 1pm.

There’s a lovely surprise for parents, carers and grandparents as visitors can fill a bag (six books per person) of children’s books absolutely free of charge. In a post on social media, the market’s organisers said: “We’ve got an incredible range of children’s books – from baby books and picture books all the way through Harry Potter and up to teen and young adults. Perfect timing for that last tricky couple of weeks of school/nursery holidays when everybody’s bored of hearing ‘I’m boooorrrrrreeed’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any children’s book type or age is included in the giveaway.

The August market is raising funds for the Burntisland Harbour Access Trust. July’s market once again proved a success raising £1150 for the Burntisland Highland Games committee.

The Big Green Market, which is organised by a team of volunteers, aims to give a second chance to pre-loved items including household goods, soft furnishings, books, toys and clothes at very affordable price. And it helps raise funds for local groups and organisations at the same time.