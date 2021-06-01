Children's cancer charity to re-open Fife holiday home

Cupar brothers Elliot and Aaron Berghuis mark the re-opening of TCCL Lodge and its new gazebo funded by the Meikle Trust. Pic: Caroline Trotter Photography.

The new scheme has been created in a bid to ensure it can continue providing much-needed breaks for children with cancer and their loved ones.

TCCL has welcomed hundreds of families to its luxury lodge in the town since opening its doors in 2015 following a £500,000 fundraising campaign backed by the Herald and Citizen.

TCCL Lodge provides free breaks for families with children undergoing or recovering from treatment. However, the Covid pandemic meant the lodge had to temporarily close last year.

Like charities around the country, TCCL’s regular forms of income from events and street collections have suffered and the volunteer-led committee has now decided to launch a Friends direct donation scheme to make it easy for supporters to contribute.

Chairperson, Dr Rosalie Wilkie explained: “It was heart-breaking to have to close the lodge to visitors during lockdown especially since we know that there were so many children with cancer who would have benefitted from a visit.

"We are delighted that we will be able to re-open soon and our priority will be making sure it as safe as possible.

“More than ever, these families need a break and we are hoping that by launching a Friends scheme we will provide an easy way for people to support us.

"We know events are always great fun and we are honoured that so many local people and businesses support TCCL, but we also know seeking sponsorship can difficult especially just how.

"So, as well as taking part in fundraising events we are inviting individual and businesses to donate a monthly amount as an easy and effective way of supporting TCCL. TCCL and TCCL Lodge have been so lucky to have so much support across Fife and Tayside. By becoming a ‘Friend of TCCL’, those who donate will be playing a vital role in ensuring children and families across Scotland continue to benefit from very special, memory-making trips to St Andrews.”