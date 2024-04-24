Children's Gala preparations are ramping up in Kinghorn with annual door to door collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The village’s annual gala week will run from Sunday, June 2 to Saturday, June 8.

As ever, the week long programme of events will kick off with the crowning of the Royal Party on the Sunday and will culminate in the annual street parade and family party night the following Saturday.

Over the course of the days in between there will be fun, family friendly events taking place for everyone to get involved with. The theme for the 2024 gala is the circus.

Last year's Kinghorn Children's Gala had a Scottish theme. Organisers are busy preparing for this year's Circus themed events. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Organisers are busy working behind the scenes to ensure that the 2024 event goes without a hitch and are excited to share the programme of events in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for Kinghorn Children’s Gala said: “We have a few new events this year as well as the old favourites and a few surprises.”

The excitement is building in the community as the crowning day draws closer for the Royal Party, which this year includes queen Daisy Frame, king Vincent Williamson and attendants Rachel Gray and Isaac Humpington.

But as their preparations continue, the committee are still driving their fundraising efforts to raise as much money as possible to help fund the popular community event.

And from this Sunday volunteers will be out delivering brown envelopes to homes around Kinghorn for the event's annual door to door collection.

Residents are asked to show their support for the gala by making a donation if they can to help with the costs of staging such an event.

The spokesperson said: “This year our annual door to door collection will be from April 28 to May 4. Please look out for a brown envelope dropping through your door that week.

“Without your help and generosity, we couldn’t keep doing what we do for the children in Kinghorn.”

This year the collection envelopes also feature a QR code on them for those who wish to make a donation online. Any envelopes missed during collection week can be handed into the Community Centre or Faith, Hope and Charity Shop.