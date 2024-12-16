Christmas appeal: Fifers thanked for their amazing generosity by Salvation Army

A region-wide appeal will bring some joy to many Kingdom this Christmas - thanks to the generosity of Fifers.

The Salvation Army’s annual appeal aims to support families who might otherwise struggle to give their children a present on Christmas morning. Last year it distributed more than 5000 gifts, and it knows the need is even greater this year.

Every year, Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay bills. Its appeal is co-ordinated from its base in Kirkcaldy. For the past month, members have been collecting children’s toys and gifts for teenagers, and are now in the process of sorting and providing them for parents and carers to wrap themselves before sorting and distributing the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books, dolls, action figures, sports equipment, toiletries, warn clothing, hats, accessories, board games, jigsaws and gift vouchers for older children.

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts, visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal

Captain Andrew Manley, commander at the Kirkcaldy Corps of the Salvation Army, said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little.

“We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years. Here in Fife, we coordinate our appeal across the region from a single point then distribute the items to communities across Fife wherever help is needed. I hope this year our appeal will bring some joy to those who are struggling the most.” He added: “Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost-of-living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious Christmas meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures on the family, but it also helps bring the joy of Christmas into a home.”