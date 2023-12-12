Christmas bin collections: these are dates for Fife Council bin collections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifers have ben asked to note that all recycling centres across the Kingdom will be closed on December 25 and 26, as well as January 1 and 2. Bins that are due to be emptied on these dates will be emptied on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th, and Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st. Fife Council has urged householders to ensure their bins are out for 6:00am for collection.

Commercial waste bins due to be emptied on December 25 or 26 will be emptied over Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th. Commercial bins due to be emptied on 1 and 2 will be dealt with January 3 and 4.

