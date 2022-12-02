News you can trust since 1871
Christmas countdown: panto stars switch on Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights

Christmas is officially underway in Kirkcaldy after the town centre’s lights were switched on by the cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 10:15pm

They joined local folk at the well-attended event this afternoon.

The countdown was held at the foot of Kirk Wynd after a short procession behind Santa’s sleigh from the Mercat Shopping Centre where youngsters had enjoyed lantern making workshops over the past few weekends.

The afternoon - dubbed Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spot Lights – also had carols from members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Choir, and lights powered by Peachy Keen. It also tied in with the ‘Merry Merchants Christmas’ launched by traders in the east end.

The stars of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty with Santa at the lights switch on in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)

They hosted a candy cane trail, which proved hugely popular with youngsters, while there was live music, Christmas crafting for kids, a grown ups lucky dip, glitter up yer beards and the chance to meet Sant, and a screening of classic comedy Home Alone in the garden behind the Merchants House Cafe.

Kirkcaldy