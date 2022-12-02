They joined local folk at the well-attended event this afternoon.

The countdown was held at the foot of Kirk Wynd after a short procession behind Santa’s sleigh from the Mercat Shopping Centre where youngsters had enjoyed lantern making workshops over the past few weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon - dubbed Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spot Lights – also had carols from members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Choir, and lights powered by Peachy Keen. It also tied in with the ‘Merry Merchants Christmas’ launched by traders in the east end.

The stars of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty with Santa at the lights switch on in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)