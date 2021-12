Amelia Louise Mottershead was born at 9:48pm on Christmas Day at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

And proud parents Rebecca and Ryan, from Oakley, were happy to share her arrival with the Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelia Louise Mottershead with mum, Rebecca

Amelia weighed 6lb 13oz

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.