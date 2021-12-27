Christmas donation boost for Fife charity
A Fife charity has received a festive boost with a donation from Fife based Kingdom Support and Care, a subsidiary of Kingdom Housing Association.
EATS Rosyth got a donation worth £250 each to support its foodbank work, helping people in need over Christmas.
It offers support to the community throughout the year and at this time of year provides Christmas food boxes for families that would otherwise not get a festive meal.
EATS Rosyth used the donation to buy supermarket vouchers for families in need over the festive period.
In addition, individuals supported by Kingdom Support and Care offered their time and help by packing food parcels for later distribution throughout the community.
Norah Smith, executive director said, “We’re very proud to be able to support EATS Rosyth and the invaluable support it offers at this time of year.
“Though operating year round, these organisations are particularly important at Christmas when household finances can be extremely stretched.