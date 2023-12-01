Christmas fayre first for Burntisland Civic Week
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was organised by Amanda Wardrop Jones and the Burntisland Civic Week committee. The hotel also set up a Santa’s Grotto outside and offered part of the venue working with the civic week team to hold the event. So many families enjoyed the day, and there were several local businesses who took part.
Amanda said “This was our first civic week fayre and we were delighted with the turnout. We can’t possibly put on Civic Week without our fundraising throughout the year. Thank you to everyone who participated.”
Councillor Julie MacDougall, who attended, said “This is a great example of communities working together. It’s a tough time for many community organisations trying to survive. People giving up their time voluntarily for the good of the community. There is something for everyone here and people are getting into the festive spirit whilst supporting their local businesses and the Burntisland Civic Week.”