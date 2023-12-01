Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was organised by Amanda Wardrop Jones and the Burntisland Civic Week committee. The hotel also set up a Santa’s Grotto outside and offered part of the venue working with the civic week team to hold the event. So many families enjoyed the day, and there were several local businesses who took part.

Amanda said “This was our first civic week fayre and we were delighted with the turnout. We can’t possibly put on Civic Week without our fundraising throughout the year. Thank you to everyone who participated.”

