Christmas fun at Silverburn Park

Silverburn Park was transformed into a winter wonderland on Sunday, as locals flooded in to enjoy some festive fun.

Hundreds of people visited the park to make the most of all the festive attractions.

A mini Christmas market gave shoppers a chance to buy some last-minute presents, carol singers and musicians performed some Christmas classics, children and adults had fun petting the Claireville alpacas and holding the birds of prey, and plenty of mulled wine was drunk.

The event was organised by park operators FEAT.