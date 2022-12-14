There will be two days of Christmas fun in aid of the Merry Poppins Centre at Pentland Place, Kirkcaldy.

The events will run at the Merry on Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, 18th between 2:00pm and 5:00pm. Those attending can expect a car boot sale, raffle prizes and the opportunity to meet characters such as Buddy the Elf and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wristbands are available for £5 per person.

For adults looking for festive fun, Styx will host the Christmas Contrived Cabaret on Friday, December 16 - their last cabaret of 2022.

Those heading along can expect singing, dancing, music, aerial acts, burlesque and more - with promises of new, never before seen equipment.

Doors open at 7:00pm, with the showing beginning at 8:00pm. Entry is £15 at the door. The event is strictly for over-18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNIPZ Barbershop in Kirkcaldy will host a free Santa’s grotto on Christmas Eve - with Santa making his entrance in a horse drawn carriage.

Children will be able to meet and have a conversation with Santa Claus. They will also receive a Santa hat, free gift and photograph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All children are encouraged to come along, not just those who are customers at the barbershop.

The event starts at 1:00pm and is completely free, however donations are welcome. All funds donated will go to the Cottage Family Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad