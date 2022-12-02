Christmas houses: is this the most decorated house in Fife?
Houses across Fife are starting to light up for Christmas - and we’d love to see your amazing festive displays.
Have you transformed tour garden into a winter wonderland?
Are your decorations wowing the nerighbourhood, and bringing folk to your street?Friday night saw the big switch on at this house in Piper Crescent, Burntisland - a local landmark every festive season.
Share your pictures and video with us and we will feature as many as we can in the countdown to Christmas.
Share them via our Facebook pages, or email your photos and videos to us at [email protected]