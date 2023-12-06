Christmas in Kirkcaldy: Old Kirk unveils packed programme of live music and a chance to climb historic tower

Christmas is coming to the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy with a series of events - and an invite to people to pop in.

The countdown to the festive season starts on Friday (December 8) when the East Fife Male Voice Choir presents its winter concert. Marilyn Boulton is the musical director, and the choir welcomes Callum Macleod as its new accompanist from his many years of experience in music. Tickets cost £12 and can be obtained by email from [email protected] or at the door on the night.

On Sunday, December 10, Greener Kirkcaldy leads a free walking tour in Kirkcaldy on ‘Stories In Stone And Glass.’ Meet at Greener Kirkcaldy's hub at 1:15 pm - 3:15 pm, it explores unusual memorials in Abbotshall Churchyard, then journeys on to the Old Kirk for a special guided tour of its magnificent stained glass windows.

The tour will be led by Rosemary Potter of the Kirkcaldy Old Kirk Trust. Weather permitting, it will also be possible to climb the tower for splendid views over the town and coast. Walkers will then return via the Esplanade for mince pies and hot drinks at the Greener Kirkcaldy building around 3.15pm. The 1.5 mile walk will be mainly level along pavements and paths. More details and booking information at can be found at www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk

Glen McNamara is one of the big shows at the Old Kirk this Christmas

Saturday, December 16 sees Fife Opera take to the Old Kirk stage with its festive evening of Christmas music, including seasonal delights of mulled wine and mince pies. Tickets available from Fife Opera box office, (01592) 596904.

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society flies in with The Snowman as part of its hugely popular Christmas concert on Sunday, December 17. This is a double bill with the 2:00pm performance repeated at 4:00pm and all tickets are sold with none available at the door.

On Wednesday, December 20 at 2.30pm there will be a chance to hear some of our talented musicians from KOS, Fife Opera and others in the Old Kirk's Christmas version of the popular "Tea and Tunes" afternoons - Christmas cakes and Carols.

It will feature Christmas readings, carols and music to enjoy - and some to join in with - before tea and cake and chat. Free entry but donations welcome.

On Saturday, December 22 at 7.30pm glitz and glamour return to the Old Kirk with Glenn Macnamara and his "Swinging Christmas at the Old Kirk".

Glenn is at home in Kirkcaldy and never forgets the grounding in a musical career he enjoyed at Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre as he grew up. Now a successful artiste and star of the UK hit show "The Rat Pack - Swingin' at the Sands", Glenn sings with the Eliot Murray Big Band and the night will also feature as his special guest , "The Wee Man with the Big Voice", Ronnie Curran. Tickets cost £18 and only a few are left from The Heritage Bar, High Street, Kirkcaldy for cash sales or online at https://tickets.glennmacnamara.co.uk