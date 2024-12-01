Christmas in Kirkcaldy: watch as panto stars switch on High Street’s Christmas lights

Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights were switched on this weekend, marking the countdown to the festive season.

The stars of Sleeping Beauty panto at the Adam Smith Theatre performed the honours along with Rebecca Grubb, the winner of the decoration contest run by Nourish Support Centre - one of the community groups involved in organising this year’s festive celebrations.

The switch on was led by Love Oor Long Toun for the first time and featured On Fife, Greener Kirkcaldy, community radio station K107, and NRG Dance Fife Sport and leisure.

Colin Little, who plays Nurse Phillipa Bedpan, and Kim Shepherd, who is Sleeping Beauty, were joined by stage by host Alex Airnes for the big countdown. The High Street also hosted funfair rides and food stalls ahead of the big switch on, while Santa’s Grotto opened in the Mercat Shopping Centre.