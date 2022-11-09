The festive countdown is underway thanks to a partnership between Love Oor Lang Toun, K107FM and Fife Council.

Called Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spot Lights, the event will bring people into the town centre to celebrate the start of the festive season, and show what local businesses have to offer.

A call has gone out to local children to come to the Mercat Centre over the next two Saturdays to make their own Christmas lantern and shine some light of their own during the festivities.

Christmas 2021: Katie Carruthers and Danny Cepok from Love Oor Lang Toun with Louise Canny (centre)

The free workshops take place on Saturday, November 12 and 19 from 10:00am to 4:00pm and youngsters are asked to bring an adult with them.

The lanterns will be kept at The Mercat, and can be collected on Friday, December 2 for the switch-on of the lights at 4.30pm near Kirk Wynd in the High Street’s pedestrianised area.

It will be led by the characters from the panto, Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty ll.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said: “We are working with Blachere Lighting to deliver a high-quality experience, and we’ve extended the cover of the Kirkcaldy High Street from Charlotte Street all the way down to the end of the Merchants Quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“COVID has prevented us from being able to gather for our Christmas lights switch-on for the past couple of years, but now we can let local people celebrate the start of Christmas in Kirkcaldy.”

Other festivities will include a candy cane trail around local shops with prizes of a £100 Kirkcaldy Gift Card and £100 for their nominated charity in Kirkcaldy district as well as £5 gift cards and other other spot prizes.

Local community groups are helping out to provide choirs, brass band and other entertainment. Local radio station K107FM will be broadcasting live from the event.

Traders at the Merchants Quarter are opening their ‘Merry Merchants Christmas’ weekend alongside the switch-on. Seasonally decorated shops will be open later on the Friday and there will be some special offers for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine May, who chairs Love Oor Lang Toun, said: “Over the next few weeks we will be unveiling more of what is planned for Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spot Lights.