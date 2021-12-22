Santa was guest of honour at St Bryce Mother & Toddlers Group's festive party

Christmas past: Festive scenes from Kirkcaldy in 2003

Almost 20 years have passed since these pictures first appeared in the Fife Free Press

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:23 pm

They give a flavour of the celebrations across the town and district from 2003.

Recognise any familiar faces?

1. Christmas 2003

A Christmas donation from Asda to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy - (from left) Norma Ramsay (Asda), Morag Kay (enrolled nurse), Diane Kerr (Asda), Gwen Simpson (nursing auxiliary), Paula Allan (Asda)

Kirkcaldy North Primary school always sang carols and helped to switch on the Christmas tree lights at Forth Park Maternity Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

