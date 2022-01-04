The charity launched the appeal in November calling on people in the town and surrounding areas to donate toys for families in need for Christmas.

Captain Andrew Manley, church leader, said last year continued to be difficult for families with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But he said despite the difficulties, the local community, churches and local businesses stepped up to help.

The Salvation Army in Kirkcaldy has praised the local community for its ‘amazing’ response to its Christmas toy appeal 2021.

Captain Manley said: “The response from the public, other churches and local businesses was truly amazing.

"We had an amazing selection of gifts to give to literally hundreds of families referred to us. I would estimate we had around 300-400 gifts donated, enough to cover families in the Kirkcaldy and Buckhaven areas.

“Some of the gifts were delivered, some representatives from agencies and schools collected them to give to families and some individual families came to the hall to collect their parcel.

Captain Andrew Manley from Kirkcaldy Salvation Army

“I am truly grateful to everyone who made toy, gift and financial donations - they helped to make Christmas truly special for many families and individuals.”

The Kirkcaldy Salvation Army also held a special community meal for those in need for whatever reason on Christmas Day.

Captain Manley said around 25 guests attended - some who live on their own, some who just wanted a change of scene and some experiencing financial hardship.

He continued: “These were folk we already work with, people who attend the church, families who referred themselves and those who the NHS, schools and social services referred.

“We were supported by around 14 volunteers from both the church and those new to us who did everything - from cooking to preparing veg to washing up to serving meals to mopping the floors!

“There was a three course meal served which included: homemade soup and roll, traditional Christmas dinner followed by a selection of desserts. Each guest and volunteer received the meal, a gift and an opportunity to share in a quiz, carols and entertainment.

"For those who came on Christmas Day, this was their man Christmas celebration…without it, many would have spent the day on their own,” he said.

“We have noticed this year that peoples’ mental, emotional and spiritual needs have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and so it was important to us to ensure we could safely carry out as many activities safely to support people in this difficult time.

“It was a very special day.”

He said other activities Kirkcaldy Salvation Army organised over the Christmas period included: The band playing carols in the Mercat Shopping Centre each Saturday in December, carol singing with some lovely Marie Curie nurses for a very poorly patient, advent weekly reflections and meditations, a carol service, a charity concert that raised £600 for SSAFS and Roslyn School, food parcel distribution for over 50 families and individuals and a toddler Christmas party.

He added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who contributed in whatever way. This year felt all the more special following last year’s very tight measures.

"This year did have its challenges with COVID restrictions but after a robust risk assessment and following government and Salvation Army guidance, we were able to fulfil this much needed service.”

