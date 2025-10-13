Christmas Toy Drive launches 13th annual appeal to help north-east Fife children

A long-running Christmas toy appeal in north east Fife is ready to launch at the start of next month.

The 13th annual festive campaign covers an area from Falkland to the Tay Bridge Head, St Andrews, East Neuk, and Cupar, and runs from November 1-30 - and every gift donated stays in the area.

The organisers are currently setting up collection points and opening up referrals to all nurseries, primary and secondary schools as well as health, social work, housing and the voluntary sector, with information packs sent out to many organisations this week.

The Toy Drive was set up in 2013 with the support of Fife Council’s local children and families team in order to distribute gifts to families in need at Christmas. It covers a large geographical area, and works with statutory and voluntary agencies as well as businesses and schools.

The Toy Drive launches in north east Fife in November (Pic: karosieben/Pixabay)

Members of the public, businesses and schools can donate new gifts suitable to be opened on Christmas morning - these are then organised into age order and suitability before being matched with a child or family. They can be handed in at the collection points, which will be announced shortly, across November.

The appeal closes at the end of next month to allow volunteers time to sort and distribute the gifts. They try to ensure that every child receives at least one gift, a stocking filler gift , selection box and book.

The Toy Drive accepts toys and gifts suitable for boys and girls aged up to 18. They must be new and used, and should not be wrapped. More information at https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1584135355199503