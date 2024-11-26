ScotRail will run services in Fife on Boxing Day (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Boxing Day train services have been confirmed for several Fife towns.

The festive timetable boost comes as ScotRail said it is providing more trains than ever before by expanding its traditional Boxing Day service to support more travel over the Christmas period.

It will see services continue to operate to and from Perth, Alloa, Dunblane, and between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Trains will also run from Edinburgh to Dundee /Leven, and also between Dundee and Arbroath, providing more options for more people to travel by rail to spend time with family and friends across Scotland.

It marks another first for Leven since it was connected to the network for the first time in over five decades this summer – a move that has been hailed as a big success locally after years of campaigning to make it happen.

Alongside ScotRail’s traditional service within the Strathclyde area, the train operator will provide service to Perth and Edinburgh Waverley via Kirkcaldy; Leven and Edinburgh Waverley via Dunfermline; and Dundee and Edinburgh Waverley via Kirkcaldy..

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “This is always a special time of year for people whether they’re visiting family and friends, shopping, or going on nights out, so we are delighted to be able to provide extra seats and extra services for customers to do that.

“In the past, we have only been able to run trains in the Strathclyde area on Boxing Day, but this year we have been able to significantly extend that and deliver more trains than ever before, including services to and from Arbroath, Leven, Dundee, Perth, Dunblane, Alloa, and between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“We’re encouraging everyone to plan ahead and check their journey on the ScotRail app or website before they set off as there may be minor amendments to some train times in our timetable change on 15 December.

“Customers will see additional changes during the Christmas period, including the last trains on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve departing earlier than usual.”

Commuters are also reminded that December timetable change will take place on Sunday, December 15.. While most changes are minor, customers are encouraged to check their regular journeys in advance to confirm departure times.